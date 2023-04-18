Paramount+ confirms Star Trek: Section 31 starring Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh is to reprise her role as Emperor Phillipa Georgiou, a character she first played in Star Trek: Discovery’s first season, in a new original movie streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Section 31 will see Georgiou join a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets while facing her past.

Produced by CBS Studios, the movie will begin production later this year.

“I’m beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I’ve loved for so long,” said Yeoh.

“Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Phillipa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched, and to see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible the power of never giving up on your dreams.

“We can’t wait to share what’s in store for you, and until then: Live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!”

Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman added: “All the way back in 2017, before the first season of Star Trek: Discovery had even aired, Michelle had the idea to do a spin-off of her character, Phillipa Georgiou,”

“She broke new ground as one of the first two women on screen in the pilot to usher in a new age of Trek, and now, six years later, Star Trek: Section 31 finally arrives on the heels of her latest groundbreaking win.

“Everyone on Team Trek couldn’t be more thrilled to have our legendary friend return home to us as we expand our storytelling into new and uncharted corners of the Trekverse. Long Live Emperor Georgiou, Long Live Michelle Yeoh!”

“We’re thrilled that Star Trek: Section 31 will be the next title in our ‘Star Trek’ universe,” said Domenic DiMeglio, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Data at Paramount Streaming.

“Michelle Yeoh is an incomparable talent – she brought Emperor Georgiou to life in such an incredibly fun and nuanced way that the character immediately became a fan favorite.

“We’re so thrilled to welcome Michelle back to the Star Trek and Paramount+ family and can’t wait for fans to see what this special movie event has in store.”