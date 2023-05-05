Paramount confirms the end of Yellowstone and the commissioning a sequel 

It’s been confirmed that Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan’s epic tale of the Dutton family and their ranch, will bow out at the end of its fifth season which resumes in November.

The series stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, head of the latest generation of a family who controls America’s largest contiguous cattle ranch, and has been a major ratings puller for Paramount Network where it airs in the US.

In the UK the show airs exclusively on Paramount+, the studio’s streaming service which is also home to Sheridan’s Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone.

Yellowstone has spawned two prequels, 1883 and 1923, the second of which is set to return for a further season, and the show’s universe will now be further expanded with an as yet unnamed sequel which will continue the story.

Casting for the new series will be announced “shortly”.

Chris McCarthy, President & CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said: “Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life.”

David Glasser, CEO of show producers 101 Studios, added: “The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world.”