Paramount+ gives Yellowstone prequel 1923 a UK airdate

1923, the latest entry in Taylor Sheridan’s growing Yellowstone franchise, will debut exclusively on Paramount+ in the UK on December 19th.

Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the series is the second prequel to Yellowstone following 1883 and will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.

The cast also includes Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer and Jerome Flynn.

Ahead of 1923’s arrival, fans can look forward to the fifth season of Yellowstone which debuts on Paramount+ on November 14th.

Series regulars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly are all confirmed to be returning.