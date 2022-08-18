Paramount+ invites fans to celebrate Star Trek Day ￼

Paramount+ is inviting Star Trek fans to join the global live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration on September 8th – the anniversary of the date that the original series debuted on US screens in 1966.

Broadcast live from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, the celebration will include a special tribute to Original Series star Nichelle Nichols who died last month.

Other key aspects include a set tour of Star Trek: Discovery plus an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the filming of season five along with appearances from Sonequa Martin-Green and other cast members, conversations with cast from across the Trek saga, live performances and exclusive news.

Full details of what’s in store can be found at StarTrek.com/Day where fans worldwide will be able to follow the live-stream, as well as on the Paramount+ and Star Trek YouTube channels.

After their initial airing, the conversation portions of the event will be available on-demand on Paramount+.

In addition, Star Trek Day will also be celebrated with a one-of-a-kind opportunity for fans around the world with the debut of in-person Augmented Reality Delta Portals which will be set up for a limited time in select cities internationally on September 7-8th. The UK portal will be located at London’s Science Museum.

Each location will have three Star Trek Deltas, each seven feet tall and featuring QR codes that, when scanned on Instagram, transform the objects into mixed-reality portals that bring the user into the world of Star Trek.

Each augmented reality experience will be based on a current Star Trek series, featuring fully 3D alien planets, classic starships and iconic characters as they interact with both the virtual and physical worlds.