Mr. Irrelevant, Paramount’s upcoming new film telling the inspiring true story of John Tuggle (David Corenswet), has a new trailer.

A true underdog, Tuggle was the last player selected in the last round of the 1983 NFL draft by the New York Giants and went on to defy expectations on the field and off for his then first-year head coach, Bill Parcells (Michael Shannon), his newfound love (Isabel May), and his team.

The cast also includes David Krumholtz, Tuwaine Barrett, Thaddeus LaGrone, Alexander England, Spencer House, and Tandi Wright.

Set for a February 2027 cinema release, Mr. Irrelevant hails from Paramount Pictures and Skydance Sports in association with Domain Entertainment and written by Nick Santora and directed by Jonathan Levine.