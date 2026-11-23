HBO Max is running a week-long sale on all non-sports plans, with subscriptions available for just £2.99 per month.

The savings run for a whole year and are available on the streaming service’s Standard With Ads, Standard and Premium price plans. Standard With Ads and Standard offer the service’s content in full HD while Premium includes 4K and Dolby Atmos on selected material.

Launched in the UK back in March, the service brings together new and library content from HBO, DC and the Warner Bros. film studios.

Since last month’s mega-merger of Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount, HBO Max is now part of David Ellison’s entertainment giant Skydance. It’s set to be folded into Paramount+ at some point over the next few years but, in the meantime, today’s deals opens up the service’s content at a reduced rate.

Highlights include hit medical drama The Pitt, James Gunn’s Superman reboot, Lanterns, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Euphoria, The White Lotus, The Last of Us and House of the Dragon.