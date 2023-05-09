Paramount releases new clip from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The Autobots come face to face with the Maximals in this new clip from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

From Paramount Pictures, the film arrives in UK cinemas on June 8th and is set to introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the war between the Autobots and Decepticons.

Rise of the Beasts stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson and Cristo Fernández.