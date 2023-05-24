Paramount+ releases Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 trailer

Pictured (l-r): Ethan Peck as Spock; Rebecca Romijn as Number One; Anson Mount as Captain Pike. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/CBS ©2019 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A new trailer has been released for the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds which will premiere in the UK Thursday, 15th June on Paramount+.

The 10-episode season will also be available to stream in the US, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria on the same day. A release date for South Korea will announced at a later time.

In season two, Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and the Enterprise crew confront increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilisations. They’ll also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies.

Joining Mount for the second season are Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M’Benga.

Season two also features the return of Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia.

The trailer reveals a first look at the previously announced special crossover episode featuring Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler from the animated series, Star Trek: Lower Decks.

The episode, which will feature both live action and animation, was directed by Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard actor and director Jonathan Frakes.