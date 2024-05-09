Paramount+ renews Taylor Sheridan’s spy thriller Lioness

Paramount+ has confirmed that Taylor Sheridan’s spy thriller Lioness – previously titled Special Ops: Lioness – is returning for a second season.

The cast includes Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, and Morgan Freeman who will be a series regular in the second run following several small appearances in the show’s debut season.

Inspired by an actual U.S. Military program, the show follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror.

In season one, the Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11.

The show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+.

“Our Paramount+ audience resoundingly has joined forces in support of Lioness’ gripping, global story and the powerhouse performances from Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira and Nicole Kidman,” said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+.

“We cannot wait to see more of the heart-stopping suspense and action that Taylor Sheridan and the incredibly talented team deliver in its second season.”

Chris McCarthy, Office of the CEO, Paramount Global and President & CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, added: “Lioness captivated audiences around the world as one of the most-watched global series premieres on Paramount+ last year.”

“Driven by Taylor Sheridan’s masterful storytelling and Nicole Kidman’s and Zoe Saldaña’s remarkable performances, season two promises to immerse audiences in yet another riveting, adrenaline-fueled journey.”