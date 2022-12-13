Paramount+ reveals premiere date for new original film At Midnight

Diego Boneta and Monica Barbaro star in AT MIDNIGHT streaming on Paramount +. Image Credit: Camila Jurado/Paramount + © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Paramount+ has confirmed that its upcoming new romance film At Midnight will premiere on February 10th in the UK, Canada, the US, Australia, Latin America, Brazil and Italy.

Dates for other markets where the streaming service operates will be announced at a later date.

Synopsis:

A charming romantic comedy, At Midnight centres around Alejandro (Diego Boneta), an ambitious hotel manager, and Sophie (Monica Barbary) a movie star navigating the politics of Hollywood.

He’s focused on opening his own boutique hotel. She’s trying to focus on shooting her new superhero film “Super Society 3,” in hopes of getting her own spinoff, but catches her co-star (and boyfriend!) Adam (Anders Holm) cheating.

Fate strikes when the shoot brings them all to Alejandro’s hotel in Mexico. Despite their radically different lives, Alejandro and Sophie begin to secretly meet At Midnight…

The film is produced by Paramount’s international studios and Fred Berger, David Bernon, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Eréndira Núñez Larios, Josh Glick, and Diego Boneta through his production company, Three Amigos.