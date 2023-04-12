Paramount+ secures global Formula 1 promotional deal for 2023-24 season

Paramount+ has struck a global deal which will see its exclusive content promoted at Formula 1 venues and matches across the 2023-2024 season. The deal builds on last year’s limited tie-up which saw the streamer promoted at key Formula 1 races, including Silverstone in the UK and Monza in Italy.

The expanded partnership will see Paramount+ content offering come to life at Formula 1 events, with series, movies and characters taking centre stage inside Fan Zone areas with the biggest stars coming together on and off the grid.

Additionally, the partnership includes Paramount+ branding on track and physical trackside signage, digital sponsorships and promotional opportunities, starting in Melbourne and followed by activity in Miami, Montréal, Austria, Silverstone, Monza, Suzuka, Austin, Mexico City, São Paulo and Las Vegas.

Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager Paramount+, commented: “Paramount+ continues to seek new, innovative ways to reach our global audiences, and I am confident this partnership with Formula 1 will continue to support our growth globally.

“Becoming an official partner of Formula 1 means bringing the Paramount+ brand and all our characters to life for hundreds of millions of fans worldwide.

“Through this global deal the worlds of motorsport and entertainment will come together, resulting in powerful storytelling opportunities on and off the grid.”

Brandon Snow, Managing Director of Commercial at Formula 1, said: “This partnership exemplifies Formula 1’s ongoing commitment to exploring new avenues to help promote the sport and appeal to new audiences.

“Paramount+ and the content on its platform are hugely popular and like F1 has experienced rapid growth in recent years.

“Together, we will use our global platforms and collective expertise in entertainment to further enhance the fan experience and take both Formula 1 and Paramount+ to new levels.”