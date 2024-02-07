Paramount+ sets global streaming date for 100 Days To Indy docuseries

Paramount+ has announced that all six episodes of the docuseries 100 Days To Indy will be made available to stream from February 16th.

The series will be available in all territories from that date, except in Japan where viewers will need to wait until April 19th.

Produced by Penske Entertainment and Vice Media, the series charts the adrenaline-fueled journeys of NTT Indycar Series’ best drivers in their pursuits of the top spot at the iconic Indianapolis 500 Mile Race, the world’s largest single-day sporting event.

Following bold, brash personalities in their on and off-track lives, the 100-day build-up to the final showdown begins on the starting grid of the 2023 season’s first race.

From there comes high-octane drama, fearless driving and fiery competition stretching from St. Petersburg, Florida to Dallas, Texas and Long Beach, California, until the winner crosses the finish line at the Indy 500, securing their position in motorsport’s history books in front of more than 300,000 fans.