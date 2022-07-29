Paramount+ sets UK launch date for vampire thriller Let The Right One

Paramount+ UK will debut its new exclusive thriller drama Let The Right One In on 8th October 2022.

Led by Oscar nominee Demián Bichir (A Better Life), the 10-episode series also stars Tony winner Anika Noni Rose (Dreamgirls, Power), Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot), Madison Taylor Baez (Selena: The Series), Kevin Carroll (Snowfall), Ian Foreman (Merry Wish-Mas), Jacob Buster (Colony) and Nick Stahl (Fear the Walking Dead).

Inspired by the original hit Swedish novel and film, the series centres on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez), whose lives were changed 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire.

Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive.

The series is executive produced by award-winning playwright, writer and producer Andrew Hinderaker (Away, Penny Dreadful) who also serves as showrunner.