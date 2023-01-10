Paramount+ sets UK streaming dates for new Kiefer Sutherland spy drama and Grease spin-off

Paramount+ has confirmed the UK launch dates for two upcoming new series – Grease prequel Rise of the Pink Ladies and Kiefer Sutherland’s Rabbit Hole.

Streaming from April 7th, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies takes place in 1954 – four years before the original Grease – and follows four fed-up outcasts who dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

The musical series stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

In Rabbit Hole, which lands on the service on March 26th, Sutherland plays corporate spy John Weir who is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations.

Joining Sutherland are Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”) as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding (“Empire”) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (“Mare of Easttown”) as Josephine “Jo” Madi, Jason Butler Harner (“Ozark”) as Valence, Walt Klink (“Arctic Circle”) as The Intern and Rob Yang (“Succession”), as Edward Homm.