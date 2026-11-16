Robert Pattinson has been cast as James Bond in Amazon MGM Studios’ first 007 movie.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve from a script by Steven Knight, the film is being produced for the studio by Amy Pascal and David Heyman and is described as “ushering in a new era for one of cinema’s most celebrated characters”.

Amazon secured full creative control over the world of Bond last year through a deal with veteran 007 producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson.

Rights to the franchise were previously shared between Broccoli and Wilson’s company Eon and Amazon MGM Studios, which was formed after the retailing giant’s 2022 purchase of MGM Studios.

In a statement, Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said: “Today marks a defining moment for our studio and a significant milestone in the history of James Bond as we proudly introduce Robert Pattinson as the next 007

“This iconic character has captivated audiences around the world for more than six decades, and there’s no doubt that Robert’s remarkable range, magnetic screen presence, and quiet intensity make him an exceptional choice to carry that legacy forward.

“With Denis Villeneuve at the helm, Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing, Tanya Lapointe executive producing, and a brilliant script from Steven Knight, we have a world-class creative team in place to usher in a new era of Bond, and we couldn’t be more excited about the journey ahead.”

Commenting on his casting, Pattinson said: “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime.

“I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”