Image: Apple

Apple TV has confirmed that its hit spy thriller Slow Horses will return for a ninth and tenth series, a renewal which makes it the service’s longest running drama series.

Speculation about the show’s future ramped up in recent days after star Olivia Cooke suggested the show was unlikely to go beyond the already announced eighth series.

The multi-award winning show stars Sir Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, a disheveled, caustic and brilliant MI5 legend who heads up a team of agents assigned to a dumping ground for agents who’ve made career-ending mistakes.

Other members of the ensemble cast include Kristin Scott Thomas and Jack Lowden.

Produced for Apple TV by See-Saw Films, the series is based on Mick Herron’s ‘Slough House’ book series but as of the upcoming season 8 will have caught up with all currently published novels.