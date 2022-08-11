Paramount+ to launch in Italy next month

It’s been confirmed that Paramount+ will launch in Italy on September 15 with a choice of 7.99€ per month and 79.90€ annual plans. As in the UK, Sky Cinema customers will get access at no extra cost.

Subscribers can watch online at paramountplus.it plus via apps on Smart TVs and streaming devices from Apple, Amazon, Google, and Samsung, as well as on mobile devices.

Content highlights available at or after launch include Tulsa King, in which Sylvester Stallone stars as a New York mafia capo exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa; The Offer which tells the story behind the making of The Godfather; Yellowstone prequels 1883 and 1923; plus Halo, a major new sci-fi series based on the Xbox franchise.

Paramount has already confirmed plans for a host of new shows to be made in the UK and other European countries which will sit alongside the slate of US-based series.

The service will also bring major new films such as Scream 5 to subscribers following their runs in the cinema and will enable audiences to rewatch classic titles including Grease, the Star Trek franchise, and Transformers.

Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager of Paramount+, said: “Paramount+ is rapidly expanding its global footprint, offering audiences worldwide an unbeatable content slate, with the biggest stars and most compelling global and local stories all together on one platform.

“Italy not only has an incredible production history, from cult movies to TV series, but it is also a key market for the global expansion of Paramount+

“This launch, followed by Germany, Austria, Switzerland and France in the coming months will bring Paramount+ to all major European markets by the end of the year.”