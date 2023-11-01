Paramount to merge My5 and Pluto TV to create new ‘supersized’ streaming destination for UK users 

Channel 5’s catch-up app is to be merged with Pluto TV in a move Paramount, which owns both platforms, says will offer UK audiences “a supersized, free streaming service”.

The as yet unnamed replacement for My5 and Pluto TV will offer a combination of live channels plus new and archive on-demand content from Channel 5 alongside Pluto TV’s line-up of curated streaming channels.

Paramount says the new platform will leverage Pluto TV’s “best-in-class” technology platform and is expected to launch in the second half of 2024. New branding will be announced early next year.

Maria Kyriacou, President, Broadcast & Studios, Paramount International Markets, said: “We’re proud of the huge success and growth in viewing that we have seen on our BVOD service, My5.

“As we look ahead to an IP-delivered future, this is the right time for us to fully leverage the Paramount ecosystem and combine the reach and scale of our free-to-air network in the UK with the global success of our FAST service, Pluto TV.

“We’re well underway with work on this product, and I’m incredibly excited about the content and user experience we’ll be able to offer our audiences and our advertising partners when we launch next year.”

Olivier Jollet, EVP and General Manager Pluto TV, Paramount International Markets, added: “As an early pioneer of FAST globally, we’ve seen incredible growth and excitement for Pluto TV in markets around the world.

“By joining forces with our leading BVOD platform in the UK, we are offering audiences, partners, and clients a supersized free streaming destination that we know they’ll love.

“This is a significant evolution for our free streaming business in this important market and a testament to how we strategically approach our platforms and the future of streaming.”