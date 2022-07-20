Paramount+ UK confirms launch date for Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head

Paramount+ has announced that its new Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head series will be available to stream in the UK from August 5th.

Beavis and Butt-Head originated in Judge’s 1992 short film Frog Baseball which was broadcast by MTV’s animation showcase, Liquid Television. The channel subsequently commissioned a full series featuring the duo which ran for seven seasons between 1993 and 1997 and was later revived for an eighth season in 2011. The pair also featured in their own big screen movie, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.

Earlier this month the Paramount+ original film Beavis And Butt-Head Do The Universe arrived on the streaming service which also hosts Beavis and Butt-Head Do America as well as remastered versions of the classic series, with the full library available soon.

In the UK, Paramount+ costs £6.99 per month and is available on streaming devices from Amazon, Google, Amazon and Roku as well as selected smart TVs.

The service is the exclusive UK home of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the latest live-action entry in the sci-fi franchise, plus Halo – a TV adaptation of the popular console gaming franchise – 1883, the first of two prequels to Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone, and The Offer which charts the production of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather.