Paramount+ UK makes Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 opener available to watch for free 

Pictured (l-r): Ethan Peck as Spock; Rebecca Romijn as Number One; Anson Mount as Captain Pike. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/CBS ©2019 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The opening episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season two is now available to watch free of charge via the official Paramount+ YouTube channel.

Set years before James T. Kirk takes command of the ship, Strange New Worlds follows the USS Enterprise during the captaincy of Christopher Pike (Anson Mount).

In season two, Pike and his crew confront increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilisations.

The season opener sees Spock compelled to disobey orders and take the Enterprise into disputed space after the ship receives a distress call from crew member Lt. Noonien-Singh.

New episodes of the ten-part season are available to stream on Paramount+ each Thursday.

Costing £6.99 per month, or £69.90 for the year, the service is available on a host of devices including Smart TVs from Samsung and LG plus streaming devices from Apple, Roku and Amazon.

The app is also available on Sky set top boxes and Sky Glass, and subscribers to Sky Cinema get access to the service at no extra cost.