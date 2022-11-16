Paramount+ UK to stream Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 documentary and full concert

Feature-length documentary Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22, highlighting the Oasis frontman’s return to the famed concert venue, will stream on Paramount+ UK from December 7th.

In June 2022, Liam Gallagher returned to Knebworth Park Hertfordshire in England 26 years after Oasis’ historic 1996 shows. Performing to 170,000 fans across two sold-out nights, the event coincided with Gallagher’s third solo album, C’mon You Know, which became the singer-songwriter’s third #1 studio album.

Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 traces Gallagher back to the site of his former band’s defining performances, including all-new interviews and behind-the-scenes and concert footage captured from 20 camera angles.

Additionally, the entire concert from this historic event, Liam Gallagher Live: Knebworth 22, will also be available to stream on on Paramount+

“I’m still in shock that I got to play Knebworth two nights, 26 years after I played it with Oasis. I’m still trying to get my head around it,” said Gallagher.

“To have played to multiple generations at the same venue so many years apart was beyond biblical. I’m so glad that we documented it; Knebworth for me was, and always will be, a celebration of the fans as well as the music. Enjoy the film and let’s do it again in another 26 years.”

The documentary is directed by Toby L. and produced by Josh Connolly with Debbie Gwyther, Sam Eldridge, Kate Shepherd, Laura Collins, Jeremy Davies and Bruce Gilmer serving as executive producers, and will be released in cinemas worldwide on November 17th by Trafalgar Releasing.