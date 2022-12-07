Paramount’s Smile comes to Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray this month

Smile, the hit thriller from Paramount Pictures, is coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD from December 26th following a digital release on December 14th.

Synopsis:

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

The Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray releases come packed with over an hour of bonus content:

Commentary by director Parker Finn

Laura Hasn’t Slept—The original short film that inspired Smile with introduction by director Parker Finn

Flies on the Wall: Inside the Score

Deleted Scenes—With optional commentary by director Parker Finn

The DVD release will feature the following: