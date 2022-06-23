Paramount’s Smile gets trailer and first look image

Paramount Pictures has released a first look image and trailer for Smile, a new thriller coming soon to UK cinemas.

Official Synopsis

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

The film also stars Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey with Kal Penn and Rob Morgan and was written and directed by Parker Finn.