Park Circus is bringing a restored 4K print of Psycho back to UK cinemas

Image courtesy of Park Circus/Universal

Psycho, Alfred Hitchcock’s acclaimed masterpiece, will return to UK and Irish cinemas nationwide from 27th May with a 4K restoration of the original theatrical cut.

Anthony Perkins stars as the troubled Norman Bates, whose old dark house and adjoining motel are not the place to spend a quiet evening. No one knows that better than Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), the ill-fated traveller whose journey ends in the notorious shower scene.

First a private detective, then Marion’s sister (Vera Miles) searches for her, the horror and the suspense mount to a horrifying climax where the mysterious killer is finally revealed.

Presented by distributors Park Circus on behalf of Universal Pictures, Psycho will screen in over 100 UK and Irish cinemas, including Vue, Odeon, Picturehouse and, will also be available in selected international territories, including France, Austria, Spain, Denmark and Switzerland.

The 4K restoration is an extended version of the movie and features 13 seconds of footage cut by censors after the initial theatrical release, allowing the film to be enjoyed how it was originally seen in cinemas in 1960 and exactly as intended by Alfred Hitchcock.

Screening details can be found on parkcircus.com.