Park Circus marks 30 anniversary of Hocus Pocus with cinema return 

Image credit: Images courtesy of Park Circus/ Disney.

Disney’s Hocus Pocus returns to UK and international cinemas this month as part of the film’s 30 anniversary celebrations.

Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, the film will be available at various venues including Vue, ODEON, Cineworld and Curzon from 29th September, with screenings continuing throughout October.

Synopsis:

You’re in for a devil of a time when three outlandishly wild witches — Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — return from 17th-century Salem after they’re accidentally conjured up by some unsuspecting pranksters!

It’s a night full of zany fun and comic chaos once the tricky 300-year-old trio sets out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth — but first they must outwit three kids and a talking cat! Loaded with bewitching laughs, Hocus Pocus is an outrageously wild comedy that’s sure to entertain everyone!

The screenings are being organised by leading film distributors Park Circus, which represent the international theatrical rights.

CEO Doug Davis said: “It’s become an annual tradition to experience Hocus Pocus on the big screen. This Halloween, we are thrilled to be marking 30 years of the Sanderson Sisters in style with our biggest celebration of this Disney favourite yet at hundreds of cinemas across the UK and beyond.”