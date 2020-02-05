Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore’s Ghost returns to UK cinemas this month

Ghost, Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore’s Oscar-winning romantic supernatural thriller, returns to the big screen this Valentine’s Day at Showcase Cinema and Showcase Cinema de Lux to mark its 30th anniversary.

Synopsis:

Sam Wheat (Swayze) is a banker, Molly Jensen (Moore) is an artist, and the two are madly in love. However, when Sam is murdered, he is left to roam the earth as a powerless spirit. When he learns the truth about his murder, Sam must seek the help of psychic Oda Mae Brown (Whoopi Goldberg) to set things right and protect Molly from danger.

The screening forms part of Showcase Cinema’s Flashback series, with classic and cult films being shown at all sites throughout 2020, including Chicago, The Aristocats, Billy Elliot, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and many more.

James Dobbin, Director of Event Cinema for Showcase Cinemas said: “This huge box-office hit is still as popular today as it was 30 years ago, and we wanted to celebrate all things romantic this Valentine’s Day.

“Classic films like Ghost were meant to be enjoyed on the big screen, so whether you’re planning a romantic Valentine’s date, or want to catch this timeless movie in the cinema while you can, come and see this exclusive limited screening.”

Tickets for Ghost can be booked at the cinema box office or online