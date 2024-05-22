Paul Walker and Jessica Alba’s Into the Blue is getting a new Blu-ray release 

2005 thriller Into the Blue is heading to Blu-ray on 27th May, with fans able to enjoy a host of special features including deleted scenes, commentary and a making-of featurette.

Directed by John Stockwell and starring the late Paul Walker (The Fast and the Furious), Jessica Alba (Sin City, Fantastic Four) and Josh Brolin (No Country for old Men, Avengers), Into the Blue takes 00s action to deeper levels.

While diving off the coast of the Bahamas, four friends Jared (Paul Walker), Sam (Jessica Alba), Amanda, and Bryce discover the wreckage of a legendary sunken ship. Nearby lies a crashed transport plane, with a different kind of cargo on board, landing each of the friends in hot water as greed turns their idyllic setting into a living nightmare.

The Blu-ray release hails from distributors Capelight Pictures & Altitude and includes the following features: