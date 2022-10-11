PBS America catch-up player launches on Freeview Play

A new on demand player from PBS America is now available on Freeview Play devices, giving viewers access to catch up content from the PBS America channel, plus on demand box sets such as The Civil War and Country Music.

The PBS America player will automatically roll out on devices and will be accessible via the Explore Freeview Play interface at Channel 100.

Deep Halder, Chief Commercial Officer for Freeview Play commented, “We are thrilled to be PBS America’s launch partner in the UK.

“We are now home to eleven on-demand players, with over 95% of the UK’s most watched programming, alongside new exclusive titles, all for free. There has never been a better time to become a Freeview Play viewer.”

Richard Kingsbury, the General Manager at PBS America commented: “Freeview Play is an obvious place to launch our first catch up service.

“Most of our linear audience is on Freeview with a reach of 2 million viewers per month. Freeview Play provides a trusted environment of high-quality channel brands that we are very happy to join.”