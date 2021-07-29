Peacock is coming to the UK and Sky customers will get it for free

Comcast has confirmed that Peacock streaming service is coming to Europe later this year, with Sky customers receiving the service for free.

The service, which has had 54 million signups since launching in the US last April, is operated by NBCUniversal which, like Sky, is owned by Comcast.

Sky will offer Peacock’s line-up of shows and movies to its more than 20 million customers in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland.

Ad-supported Peacock programming will be available to all Sky TV customers at no additional cost and will also be bundled as part of the entertainment membership on the firm’s own streaming services, NOW and Sky Ticket.

“We are excited to bring Peacock to millions of Sky customers and add incredible value to their platforms with a premium catalog of the best entertainment from across NBCUniversal that is included with their subscription,” said Jeff Shell, Chief Executive Officer, NBCUniversal.

Dana Strong, Group Chief Executive Officer of Sky, added: “Peacock will be a great addition for Sky customers with over 7,000 hours of content at no additional cost.

“This exceptional value add is another example of the great ways we are innovating to bring more benefits to our customers from the synergies across Sky, NBCUniversal, and Comcast Cable.”