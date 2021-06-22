Peaky Blinders director joins new Frankenstein series

One Big Picture, the UK-based production company co-founded by Peaky Blinders and His Dark Materials director Otto Bathurst, has joined BlackBox Multimedia and Stone Village TV’s series adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.

Producers say series will stay true to the original work and characters, which re-defined its genre, and remains entirely modern today, while including “added experiential elements to update the story for modern international viewers.”

Scott Steindorff, Managing Partner at Stone Village TV says, “Frankenstein is my favourite book to understand life. It’s so timely and Otto and Bradley have created such a unique take on this adaptation”.

Giuliano Papadia, CEO and Creative Director of BlackBox Multimedia comments, “With Frankenstein, Mary Shelley dramatised difference in the most absolute way possible, embodied in Victor Frankenstein’s Creature.

“It is to the Creature we want to return, to the Creature not as a monster, but as a living body with a voice. Otto’s talent and One Big Picture’s expertise will further cement this adaption as a show that will entertain, inspire and move viewers around the world in equal measure.”

Otto Bathurst, Founder of One Big Picture and series director added: “We are inspired by this opportunity to take a really deep dive into the original text and deliver the arrestingly relevant truth that Shelley has so powerfully embedded in this incredible story.

“To be able to deliver a modern and true version of this ever-more-pertinent tale is an undertaking that we are extremely excited by.”