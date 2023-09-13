Pete Waterman to present new miniature model railways series for More 4

Legendary music producer and lifelong railways enthusiast Pete Waterman is to explore the world of miniature model railways in a new four-part series for More 4.

Little Trains & Big Names will see Waterman travel the country to link up with famous friends who share his passion, including Jools Holland, Eddie Izzard, James May and Francis Rossi.

From getting an exclusive peek at some extra special work of Holland’s which is over 12 years in the making, to helping Status Quo’s Rossi find inspiration for his very first layout, each guest will offer a new perspective on the joys of their pastime.

As well as marvelling at his friends’ models, Waterman will also be on the lookout for some new tips and tricks as he endeavours to complete his own brand-new model railway, a gigantic exhibition piece which he has just 6 months to build before it opens to the public.

The series is being produced by Workerbee, part of the Banijay group.

Waterman said: “For as long as I can remember I have been mesmerised by the world of miniature model railways. It has been a total joy exploring the magic of this subculture with viewers at home, and reconnecting with some old friends like Jools, Eddie, James and Francis along the way!”

Michelle Chappell, Executive Producer and Managing Director of Workerbee Group, added: “We love this unique blend of famous faces with their quirky hobbies, in this case model railways. These tiny trains will delight viewers and transport us through this fascinating pastime, shining a light on our history and celebrities behind closed doors.”

Jasper Hone, Commissioning Executive at Channel 4, said: “In this wonderful new series, Pete Waterman gives us a fascinating peek into the world of miniature model railways with the help from his celebrity friends and happily you don’t have to own a train set to enjoy it – the surprising mix of model railways, celebrity biog and history truly offers something for everyone.”