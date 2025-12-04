Peter Davison confronts the Daleks in season 21 boxset trailer 

Peter Davison returns to the Tardis for this all-new mini episode marking the upcoming release of the Doctor Who season 21 boxset.

The 10-disc collection features Davison’s final adventures as the Fifth Doctor plus the arrival of Colin Baker’s Sixth Doctor, with every episode remastered from the best available sources.

A new trailer released by the BBC’s commercial arm sees Davison’s Doctor and companion Tegan (Janet Fielding) return to Butler’s Wharf where they encounter an old and very dangerous enemy…

Special features include:

UPDATED SPECIAL EFFECTS: On The Awakening, Frontios, Resurrection Of The Daleks and The Caves Of Androzani

WARRIORS OF THE DEEP – SPECIAL EDITION: An exciting four-part re-edit with updated special effects and immersive 5.1 surround sound mix

IN CONVERSATION: Matthew Sweet chats to Janet Fielding (Tegan), Mark Strickson (Turlough) and Matthew Waterhouse (Adric)

NEW MAKING-OF DOCUMENTARIES: For Resurrection Of The Daleks and The Twin Dilemma

LOOK WHO’S BOATING: Peter Davison, Janet Fielding and Sarah Sutton take to the River for an epic adventure.

48 HOURS WITH FIELDING: Toby Hadoke crashes at Janet Fielding’s

BEHIND THE SOFA: New episodes with Peter Davison (The Doctor), Janet Fielding (Tegan), Sarah Sutton (Nyssa), Matthew Waterhouse (Adric), Sophie Aldred (Ace), Wendy Padbury (Zoe), Bonnie Langford (Mel), Colin Baker (The Doctor), Nicola Bryant (Peri), Tara Ward (Preston), Keith Jayne (Will), Jeff Rawle (Plantagenet), Rula Lenska (Styles), director Graeme Harper, Paul Conrad (Romulus) and Andrew Conrad (Remus).

BRAND NEW AUDIO COMMENTARY: On The Awakening

NEW SURROUND SOUND MIXES: On Warriors Of The Deep, The Awakening and The Caves Of Androzani.

TALES OF THE TARDIS: A 2023 edit of Earthshock with new linking material from Peter Davison and Janet Fielding

THE FIVE(ISH) DOCTORS REBOOT: With brand new audio commentary

