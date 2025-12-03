Channel 4 to screen 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Channel 4 has struck a deal with The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) to secure exclusive broadcast rights to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

This deal marks the first time the tournament, which kicks-off on Sunday 21st December in Morocco, will be available to watch for free in the UK.

All 52 matches will be shown live across Channel 4’s network, airing on Channel 4, E4, 4Seven, the Channel 4 app and YouTube channel.

Pete Andrews, Channel 4’s Head of Sport, said: “Bringing the excitement and drama of the African Cup of Nations exclusively to UK free-to-air television for the first time is such a compelling proposition for Channel 4.

“So many Premier League stars will be playing in the tournament and having Liverpool legend Mo Salah on Channel 4 on Boxing Day, when traditional Premier League football coverage has been reduced elsewhere, means football fans will still be able to get their thrill of festive fixtures.”

CAF General Secretary, Véron Mosengo-Omba, added: “The agreement between CAF and Channel 4 is historic in many ways and it ensures that the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 will live in each and every household in the UK for the first time in the history of the competition.

“It affirms AFCON’s position as one of the prime and much sought after assets in global football.

“On behalf of CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, I welcome Channel 4 to the CAF family and we look forward to a successful partnership that will deliver growth for both parties.”