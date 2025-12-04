Apple TV sets date for Tehran season 3

Atmospheric spy thriller Tehran is set to return to Apple TV with its eight-episode third season on January 9th.

Tehran follows Tamar (Niv Sultan), a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity. After going rogue at the end of season two and reeling from the loss of her closest allies, in season three, Tamar must find a way to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad’s support if she is to survive.

Sultan is joined by fellow series stalwarts Shaun Toub and Shila Ommi for the new series which also stars Hugh Laurie, Sasson Gabai, Phoenix Raei and Bahar Pars.

The series, which will air a new episode each week until February 27, has also been renewed for a fourth season.

A co-production between Apple TV and Israeli public broadcaster KAN 11, the show is created by Dana Eden, Moshe Zonder and Maor Kohn, written by Tony Saint and Simon Allen, and directed by Daniel Syrkin.