Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back to debut on Disney+ this November

Peter Jackson’s new Beatles documentary – The Beatles: Get Back – is to air worldwide on Disney+ and will be available in three two-hour parts debuting on the 25th, 26th and 27th of November respectively.

“As a huge Beatles fan myself, I am absolutely thrilled that Disney+ will be the home for this extraordinary documentary series by the legendary filmmaker Peter Jackson,” said Bob Iger, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, The Walt Disney Company.

“This phenomenal collection of never-before-seen footage offers an unprecedented look at the close camaraderie, genius songwriting, and indelible impact of one of the most iconic and culturally influential bands of all time, and we can’t wait to share ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ with fans around the world.”

Peter Jackson commented: “In many respects, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s remarkable footage captured multiple storylines. The story of friends and of individuals.

“It is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969. But it’s not nostalgia – it’s raw, honest, and human.

“Over six hours, you’ll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible.”