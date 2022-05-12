Physical – Apple TV+ releases season 2 trailer 

Apple TV+ has released a trailer for the second season of its dark comedy Physical, starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne.

From creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman, the 10-episode second season adds Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), and will launch globally on Friday, June 3 with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday on Apple TV+.

In addition to Byrne, the second season ensemble cast is led by returning stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci and Paul Sparks. Bartlett joins the sophomore season as ‘Vinnie Green,’ a charismatic fitness instructor, weight-loss guru and pioneer of the late-night infomercial.

In the second season, our hero Sheila Rubin (Byrne) has successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles in her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else.

And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire.

Physical is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership). Created, written and executive produced by Annie Weisman, who also serves as showrunner.

The series is directed by Stephanie Laing, who also serves as executive producer along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Craig Gillespie and Byrne. Alissa Bachner serves as co-executive producer.