Pinewood seeks approval for new expansion plan

Pinewood Studios has submitted a planning application to create 20 new purpose-built sound stages with workshops, bringing the total number of stages at the studio to 50.

The world-class film and TV studios, home to Disney, Marvel, LucasFilm and the James Bond films, were granted planning permission in April 2022 for a screen industries growth hub known as Screen Hub UK and a film inspired visitor attraction on the same site.

The expanded Screen Hub scheme, which is subject to approval by Buckinghamshire Council, would also see a 64-acre nature reserve created on land to the north of the Studios at Alderbourne Farm.

The site would also deliver a new backlot and workshop complex based on the former farm buildings.