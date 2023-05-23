Play.Works is bringing Jimi Hendrix games to connected TV platforms

The Jimi Hendrix Experience, a new slot game inspired by the legendary guitarist’s music, has launched on Roku and will also be coming to other connected TV platforms soon.

The game has been developed by Play.Works in partnership with Authentic Hendrix LLC and Experience Hendrix L.L.C and will be followed by a Hendrix trivia game.

Play.Works is a leading developer of games for connected TV platforms, with titles available on a host of platforms including Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV and Sky plus Smart TVs from leading brands including Hisense, LG and Samsung.

Its other licensed titles include Tetris, Centipede, Breakout, World Poker Tour, Deal or No Deal, Connect 4, plus games based on the Pink Panther and Fast & Furious franchises.

“It’s a step toward the future,” said Experience Hendrix President and CEO, Janie Hendrix, who wants to see her brother’s gift of music reach fans, new and old, for years to come.

“We recently celebrated what would have been Jimi’s 80th birthday, and he continues to appeal to people of all ages and walks of life. The Play.Works game and video trivia are an excellent way to reintroduce his magic and music to a whole new generation.”

Jonathan Boltax, CEO of Play.Works, commented: “We sincerely thank Janie Hendrix and Sony Music for trusting Play.Works to develop new ways to expand the Jimi Hendrix franchise in unique, uncharted avenues that also stay true to Jimi’s life and music.”