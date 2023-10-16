Playtech secures worldwide live iGaming rights to Family Fortunes and Family Feud brands 

iGaming firm Playtech has secured exclusive worldwide rights to develop live games based on the popular TV quiz Family Feud – known as Family Fortunes in the UK.

The deal with franchise owners Fremantle covers both the Family Feud and Family Fortunes brands and will see Playtech’s games available to play on casino and gambling sites worldwide.

The hit show first debuted in the US in 1976 and was recently renewed for a further three seasons, guaranteeing it remains part of the schedules until at least 2026.

A UK version debuted on ITV in 1980 and ran almost continuously until 2002, followed by a celebrity version which aired under the All Star Family Fortunes (2006-2015) brand. The broadcaster revived the original, non-celeb version of the show in 2020 with Gino D’Acampo currently serving as host.

Local versions air in a host of countries, including Canada, Bolivia, Brazil, France and Estonia.

Edo Haitin, Playtech Live CEO, commented, “This partnership with Fremantle is a game-changer.

“By integrating the iconic Family Feud franchise into our offerings, we are bridging the worlds of game show entertainment and online gaming, promising our users an immersive experience. I’m thrilled that we could partner with Fremantle to bring the legendary Family Feud to the gaming world.

“Our vision at Playtech Live is to always deliver the best possible entertainment experience, and this collaboration underscores that commitment.”

Erica Gadecki, Fremantle SVP Partnership Solutions, said: “A collaborative effort with Playtech on the iconic gameshow Family Feud is how Fremantle continues to deliver unparalleled entertainment in today’s market.

“Playtech’s Live platform is a perfect opportunity to expand into the interactive entertainment landscape while building upon the Family Feud legacy.”

Aaron Berndtson, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Entertainment at Playtech, added: “We are thrilled to embark on this extraordinary journey alongside Fremantle. The partnership with Fremantle is another milestone to deliver unique and captivating experiences to players worldwide.”