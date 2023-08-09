Playtech unveils new live title based on Jumanji franchise

A new live iGaming title based on Sony’s Jumanji franchise has been announced by Playtech.

The firm says its Jumanji The Bonus Level game “aims to redefine Live gaming as the first-ever Live game inspired by a Hollywood blockbuster”.

Drawing on the film’s narrative, the gameplay will see players embark on a journey through the heart of the jungle, encountering challenges and surprises, such as facing stampedes of wild animals or unlocking the secrets of the enchanted board game.

Playtech’s game is the latest outing for the long running franchise – a sequel to the 2019 hit movie Jumanji: The Next Level, is reportedly in the works plus the saga has spawned a number of games including the upcoming Jumanji: Wild Adventures which is due to hit consoles and PCs later this year.

Edo Haitin, Playtech Live CEO, said: “We are incredibly proud to introduce Jumanji The Bonus Level, a revolutionary Live game that combines cutting-edge technology with the cinematic magic of the beloved movie.

“We thank Sony Pictures for entrusting us to bring such a renowned brand to life, our team has poured their passion and expertise into crafting this exceptional gaming adventure, and we believe it will set new standards in the industry.”