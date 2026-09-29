The scripts for the first two episodes of Pluribus have now been done, and the remaining episodes are now nearing completion. Rhea Seehorn, who plays Carol, hasn’t read the scripts yet, although series creator Vince Gilligan intends to share them with her soon. Some cast members have opted not to see the script until filming begins.

Gilligan Experienced Huge Success with Breaking Bad

Gilligan created the series Breaking Bad, serving as the showrunner, executive producer, and head writer. Its success led to spin-offs like Better Call Saul, a series he co-created with Peter Gould.

The Netflix epilogue film, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, followed Jesse Pinkman and covered the aftermath after the series.

Gilligan and Kelley Dixon host the Breaking Bad Insider Podcast. This revisits episodes with various members of the cast and crew. The Breaking Bad universe has also managed to infiltrate other media since the show became such a massive hit. In the iGaming industry, for instance, online casino games like Mega Fire Blaze: Breaking Bad Roulette feature green smoke and symbols from the periodic table, paying homage to the show and its legacy. There have also been a wealth of parodies and homages made by other franchises, and even an infamous Colombian shot-for-shake remake for Latin American audiences called Metástasis.

Breaking Bad was such a success that it won 16 Primetime Emmy Awards and had two nominations for Outstanding Drama Series. Aaron Paul won three Best Supporting Actor awards, and Bryan Cranston won four Best Actor awards.

Breaking Bad holds a 96% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, and to this day, is one of the highest-rated shows on IMDB. As the show was such a hit, fans were eager to see whether Gilligan’s new series, Pluribus, would go on to receive the same critical acclaim.

What Fans Should Expect from Season Two

The season one finale left Manousos and Carol with a very difficult question. Carol was given an atom bomb as a safeguard, which set up the second season with a very intense opening. Gilligan hasn’t given away any plot details, confirming that only the writers know how the season is going to unfold. He has also addressed some of the interpretations that can be taken from Pluribus, including the pandemic, isolation, and AI.

Season 1 of Pluribus launched on Apple TV on November 7th, 2025, and concluded its run on December 26, 2025. Apple TV has not set an official release date for the show, but it’s estimated to drop around July 2028. Production is scheduled for fall 2026, and as season 1 had a long post-production schedule, it could be that the seasons have a two-year gap.

Even though season one was primarily filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the show expanded globally. The lead character travelled to confront the hive-mind, which resulted in Las Vegas, Big Sky, Northern Spain and the Canary Islands being used as filming locations.

Main cast members are set to return, with confirmed names including Rhea Seehorn, Karolina Wydra, Carlos-Manuel Vesga and Miriam Shor. Also expected to return are Samba Schutte, Menik Gooneratne and Darinka Arones. Season 3 is yet to be given the green light, but judging by the success of season one, it won’t be long before an announcement is made.