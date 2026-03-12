New smash-hit show Pluribus: Fans look ahead to season 2

Pluribus is the latest show from TV showrunner Vince Gilligan, the man behind such classics as Breaking Bad and its prequel Better Call Saul.

Three years after Better Call Saul ended, Gilligan returned with Pluribus season 1, released in 2025, and after a rush of positive reviews, it seems as if he may be three hits for three.

It has already won several awards, including the best New Genre TV series at the Saturn Awards, as well as being nominated for two Golden Globe Awards and two Critics’ Choice Awards. Lead actress Rhea Seehorn also won the best actress award in both of these ceremonies.

After such a strong first season, many fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement for the release of the second season. However, fans may still be waiting a while, with the latest news from Gilligan saying that ‘It is not going quite as fast as I would hope’.

Hopefully, this is just a sign that they are pushing for quality over quantity. In this article, we can explore what made season one such a standout and why the release of the second season may be longer than some fans anticipate.

What Made Pluribus Season One So Popular?

Pluribus is a psychological drama / dark comedy that follows protagonist Carol Sturka (Seehorn) as one of the last remaining humans after the rest of the population is infected by a hive mind, which makes everyone connected into one consciousness.

While the hive mind population is peaceful and attentive to Carol’s every need, the isolation that she feels throughout the new world she is experiencing makes for compelling television.

Many scenes in this show gained fan admiration. Beautiful shots, standout performances, and strong writing were key reasons behind its popularity. Fans pointed out the large-scale effort required to produce shots completely devoid of people, emphasising the show’s post-human atmosphere.

Following on From Gilligan’s Previous Hits

It is certainly true that Pluribus already came with very strong expectations due to the global success of Gilligan’s other project, Breaking Bad.

This show was a cultural phenomenon, spawning a spinoff show in Better Call Saul, as well as a movie, El Camino. There has also been merchandise and even Breaking Bad online slots, emphasising the scale of the show’s success.

Some would say that this put a lot of pressure on Pluribus to succeed. However, with strong fan reception and critical acclaim, it seems those expectations have, so far, been met. Only time will tell if Gilligan can continue to recapture that magic

The season also ended on a dramatic cliffhanger that made fans anticipate the following season. However, the release date for season two is still up in the air.

When Could Season 2 Be Released

So what do we know so far about the potential Pluribus season 2 release date? Well, the turnaround of season one was fairly rapid. Shooting took place in 2024 for a late 2025 release. This means that a release could be on the cards for 2027, although it will likely be later than this – potentially 2028 or 2029.

This is possibly due to the fact that Vince Gilligan wants to make sure that he has written a quality series of television before filming starts. He has set up a lot of interesting plot points in the first season, where fans will be expecting satisfying conclusions.