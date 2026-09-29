Vodafone to launch 5G home broadband social tariff

The network launched its first 5G plans earlier this year.

Vodafone is to launch a new 5G home broadband service costing just £11 per month.

Aimed at lower income households and those on government benefits, the new 5G Broadband Essentials plan will offer “full‑fibre‑like” speeds at a wallet friendly price.

The network describes the service as “the most affordable social broadband option on the market” and says it will be the only UK provider offering 5G Broadband on a social tariff.

What is 5G home broadband?

5G home broadband (also known as 5G Fixed Wireless Access or FWA) is an increasingly popular way to get online, including here in the UK where options such as Full Fibre and cable are widely available.

Instead of delivering broadband down a wire, it uses the same networks as mobile phones to get you and your devices, including your Smart TV, PC, smart speakers and tablets, online and connected to your favourite sites and apps.

Packages are available from multiple companies and include a 5G router (also referred to as a hub) which is powered by an electric socket and uses a standard SIM card to connect to the network.

These routers are similar to, but more powerful than, the MiFi hotspots often used by those who are working away from the home and office.

Once it’s set up (see below) the router creates a WiFi network which you connect your devices to, just the same as with any ‘standard’ broadband service.

While the results will differ between location and property type, 5G is capable of delivering speeds which are often faster than mixed fibre packages such as Fibre to the Cabinet (FTTC) and can even be as fast as some full fibre broadband packages.

Read more about 5G Broadband.