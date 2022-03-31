Pluto TV app is now available on Xbox and Windows PCs

Pluto TV, Paramount’s ad-supported streaming service, is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and on PCs with Windows 10 or Windows 11.

The news means users can now enjoy the service’s line-up of channels available via the Pluto TV app in the UK, GSA, Italy and Latin America, with a roll-out in Spain, France, and Nordics promised for the coming months.

The service, which is free and requires no registration, has over 64 million monthly users spanning 26 countries on three continents.

“Launching Pluto TV on Xbox consoles and Microsoft Store on Windows is a crucial step to make the service available where and when the fans want to enjoy it”, said Olivier Jollet, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Pluto TV International.

“Collaborating with Microsoft adds tremendous value to our already wide distribution.”