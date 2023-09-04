Pluto TV is coming to Philips Smart TVs in 25 countries 

Paramount is bringing its free streaming service, Pluto TV, to Philips branded TVs in the UK and 24 other European and Latin American territories.

Offering both FAST channels and on-demand content across all genres, the service is already available on Smart TVs from major brands such as LG, Hisense and Samsung, and on a range of streaming devices including Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, Roku and Apple TV.

In addition to the UK, the newly announced partnership with TP Vision – the firm behind Philips branded TVs – covers Ireland, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

The Pluto TV App is already available on all Philips 2023 model TVs running TP Vision’s own Smart TV platform and will shortly be available on 2021/2022 models.

Olivier Jollet, Executive Vice President and International General Manager at Pluto TV, said: “We are thrilled to partner with TP Vision to bring Pluto TV curated experience to millions of Smart TV viewers across so many territories.

“This deal is a great opportunity to bring Pluto TV to an increasingly large audience, and a testament of our commitment to building strong partnerships that make our service accessible to audiences worldwide.”

Kostas Vouzas, CEO Europe & Americas at TP Vision, added: “We have made a significant investment in both developing the scope of our in-house Smart TV platform and on improving its functionality to be able to guarantee that Philips’ Smart TVs are among the easiest, fastest and most intuitive sets currently available.

“Part of that process is to ensure that our customers have the easiest access to the very best content – and for both subscribed and free services. Partnering with Pluto TV represents a clear advance to our offering and brings a huge increase in content to a very large potential audience.

“Pluto TV will play a central role in ensuring that our customers enjoy a truly enhanced viewing experience’.