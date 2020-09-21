Polaroid launches The Mandalorian tie-in camera

Polaroid has partnered with Lucasfilm to release a Polaroid Now camera themed around the live action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

Cased in colours and textures inspired by the Mandalorian’s armour, the special-edition Polaroid Now camera is reminiscent of Beskar steel adorned with the titular character’s design details.

The Polaroid Now camera also features the latest analogue technology with autofocus, double exposure, self-timer, and a dynamic flash.

Season 1 of The Mandalorian is available to stream now on Disney+ and season 2 is confirmed to arrive next month.