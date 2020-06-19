Post Apocalyptic Mobile-RPG DoomCar Now In App Stores

Yoozoo Games’ dystopian themed RPG DoomCar is now available in app stores worldwide.

It’s the year 2057: driving licenses are defunct, road tax a thing of the past and, in terms of terrain, pot holes have now been replaced by pot luck.

Collect and upgrade over 100 vehicles, source new equipment (or simply steal it) from all manner of NPC factions.

Take your supercharged war chariots out on the open road and engage in the ultimate battle royale; with rogue-like modes making every road trip a new and maniacally dicey experience.

Create the ultimate team, take on all comers and become the despotic driver of your dreams.

A rich variety of single player, cooperative, PvP, and clan vs clan modes will satisfy even the most competitive amongst you.

While an advanced matchmaking system provides fair, competitive PvP environments for players of all skill levels and progression.