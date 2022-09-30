Pre-Orders now open for The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying for 5E

Pre-orders have opened for the 5E adaptation of Free League Publishing’s award winning second edition of The One Ring RPG, entitled The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying, alongside the Shire Adventures compendium.

The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying is 236-page illustrated hardback volume that contains what players need to create 5E adventures set in the world’s most popular fantasy setting: six original heroic cultures from the land of Eriador, six new classes, a host of terrifying adversaries, and comprehensive rules for journeys, councils, wondrous artefacts, and the subtle magic of Middle-earth.



Shire Adventures is a 104-page hardback volume that describes the Shire in great detail, as well as five short adventures and seven pre-generated characters, including famous Bagginses, Tooks, and Brandybucks. The contents of Shire Adventures are adapted from the Starter Set for The One Ring RPG.

The official retail release of both works is planned for Q1 2023, but the pre-order in the Free League webshop gives immediate access to complete PDFs of both volumes.



A Loremaster’s Screen with a compendium about Rivendell, including a map of the valley and a plan of the house itself, is also available.

