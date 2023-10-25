Prime Video adds Crunchyroll to Channels line-up 

Crunchyroll, the Sony-owned anime streaming service, is now available in the UK, US, Canada and Sweden via Prime Video Channels.

The Channels feature lets Prime Video customers access content from third-party streaming services without needing an additional app. Subscriptions to the chosen service are charged in addition to the base cost of Prime Video.

A new global agreement between the two firms will see Prime Video extend the availability of Crunchyroll to more territories throughout 2024.

Prime members can select from two Crunchyroll memberships: Fan or Mega Fan, both of which allow customers to stream the entire Crunchyroll library ad-free, while Mega Fan subscribers can also download titles for offline viewing.

In addition, a 24/7 Crunchyroll linear channel is also available on Amazon Freevee.

“Crunchyroll offers an anime adventure for every kind of fan. From sports to romantic comedy, horror and action to slice-of-life, even the anime-curious can get immersed in our library,” said Terry Li, EVP of emerging business, Crunchyroll.

“We look forward to welcoming new fans into the anime community through our launch on Prime Video Channels.”

Matt Cohen, head of content acquisition and partnerships, Prime Video Channels, said: “Prime Video already offers an unparalleled collection of premium entertainment, including third-party channels so customers can enjoy their favorite movies and series directly on Prime Video

“With the addition of Crunchyroll to Prime Video Channels, Prime members can now easily stream anime content on Prime Video.”