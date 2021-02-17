Prime Video adds new movie box set option to digital download store

Amazon has added a new movie box set feature to its Prime Video store, offering bundled buy to keep pricing for popular movie series and franchises.

Titles available at launch include Tom Holland’s two Spider-Man movies, Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, the Indiana Jones collection, The Hunger Games and Twilight sagas, and an extended edition of The Hobbit trilogy.

In an FAQ the retailer says it aims “to ensure that the box set price is lower than the price you would pay if buying the titles separately” and adds that “if you already purchased one or more of the individual titles in a box set and it is cheaper for you to buy the remaining movies separately, we will automatically remove the option to buy the box set.”